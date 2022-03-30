Blackpool's Grosvenor Casino announce new £879,000 renovation in April

The Grosvenor Casinos new 'Upper Deck' Bar and Grill

The launch for the renovation will take place on April 30, with a series of official events to show the transformation the venue. The Grosvenor, which is located next to the The Sandcastle Water Park, will be opening its newly reformed and stylish new bar and grill called ‘The Upper Deck’ will feature delicious locally sourced produce including Dukesmoor Steaks, as part of a revamped menu.

The gaming and entertainment room will have new changes, with a new slots layout as well as upgraded Electronic Roulette terminals that provide guests with the best-in-class equipment.

The refurbished Upper Deck is set to reopen on April 28

The announcement come off the back of the casino revealing new job opportunities available at the venue with the transformation which will also create 13 new opportunities. The casino will remain open whilst construction is underway, with information of the live launch will be revealed over the coming weeks.

Nik MacFadden, General Manager of Grosvenor Casino Blackpool said: “It’s been a challenging time for the everyone involved in the Blackpool hospitality industry. But with good times now back on the cards we’re excited to finally reveal our plans to create a fantastic dining and entertainment destination which can help kickstart the sector’s recovery and create a brilliant night out for friends and family.

“At the heart of this major investment is our new bar and grill ‘The Upper Deck’ which is sure to be a hit with local foodies who enjoy quality food and drink served in a vibrant, modern atmosphere.”