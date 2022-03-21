Grosvenor Casino in Blackpool

The new roles are available to jobseekers in the Blackpool area and spreads across multiple departments, from card dealers to organising the electronics, the F&B team, Bar team, Chefs, and gaming team members. With upskilling and training opportunities available to all team members once they’re part of the team, job seekers have the chance to launch a career, not just a secure a job.

Nikolas MacFadden, the General Manager of Grosvenor Casino in Blackpool, said that anyone can come into the position with little to no experience, and can be trained to be a dealer thanks to their training regime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reporter Charlie Mulholland went to meet the new up-and-coming dealers

"We have a really good gaming academy, where you can come in with absolutely no experience of a casino, and you can learn how to deal all of our games. And then we can upskill you across the rest of the casino as well. We have poker, roulette and the different card games. But you can multi-skill as well across the different areas of the casino, such as slots, F&B and work your way up to supervisor and management as well.”

Oliver Phillip Mason, 19, one of the dealers who was trained in Blackpool, spoke on what kind of training you have to go through to become a dealer and what skills he picked up along the way.

"I loved the course it covered so many different areas such as dexterity training so you can be more flexible with your fingers when it comes to dealing and gathering up chips and cards, learning 13-, 17- and 35-times tables, learning how to spin the roulette ball correctly as well as customer service skills. I have always loved maths, so I found that aspect of the course stimulating and calculating odds as we need to do that quickly to reflect the guests and how they like to bet.

"I would strongly recommend a career at Grosvenor Casinos everyone is really supportive, and they push you to reach your potential. There’s also lots of opportunities for training and upskilling yourself which is something I plan to do in the future.”