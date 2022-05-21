The Upper Deck at Grosvenor Casino Blackpool is setting sail on a new culinary adventure for the venue as part of a near-£1 million refurbishment to transform the South Promenade venue, next to the Sandcastle and across the road from the Pleasure Beach, into a modern dining and entertainment destination.

Named by Blackpool residents after a social media competition, The Upper Deck is a key feature of the aim by Grosvenor and its parent group Rank to increase the profile of the casino and the upgrade includes a more prominent exterior, including a greater illuminated presence.

“We talked about it in lockdown, when the venue was closed for the best part of 18 months,” said Grosvenor Casino general manager Nik McFadden.

"We’ve been here for years but a lot of local people still aren’t aware that we are here or even if they do, feel we perhaps aren’t the destination for them as they aren’t keen on the idea of gaming or it’s for members only.

“But we are here for everyone over 18. We have live sport, entertainment and gaming to create the perfect night out but anyone who fancies just a meal and a few drinks is very welcome to come along and signing in is a very straightforward process.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years for everyone in the town but as Blackpool gets ready for a super summer season and to enjoy great nights out again, we’re excited to launch The Upper Deck as part of a major investment to transform the casino into a modern dining and entertainment experience for the future.

"We were able to carry out all the work while remaining open after the big return from lockdown and we are delighted with the results.

"As well as a smart new interior we have made the frontage considerably more prominent to really stand out at night and particularly through the Illuminations.”

Nik is proud of The Upper Deck’s top-class service and wide-ranging menu, with dishes including a 36oz tomahawk steak, and while that closes at 11pm, food of the same quality is available throughout the venue round the clock.

Alongside the new restaurant, the refurbishment of the Grosvenor features improved gaming areas as well as a new sports lounge offering sports viewing and betting live under one roof.

The Grosvenor is hosting an official relaunch celebration party on Saturday, May 28 with live entertainment from Shane Nolan and the Champions League football final between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be on offer on the big screens.Complimentary drinks and canapés will be available on arrival, while guests can also enjoy a selection of games throughout the night, including roulette, blackjack, and poker.

Nik added: “We can’t wait to welcome customers old and new to our stylish new venue which will showcase the best Grosvenor Casino Blackpool has to offer.”

Full details about the venue are at the Grosvenor Casino website.

