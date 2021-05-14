Blackpool casino staff delighted to be back at work after lockdown

The chain is to reopen all 52 of its venues.

Special measures have been brought in such as screens being available for guests if they want them, along with extra hand sanitiser and, although it will accept cash, contactless payment is encouraged.

Nik McFadden, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Blackpool, said: “We’ve been counting down the days to reopening and every passing day has brought increased excitement.

"It has been a challenging time for all our team members, but we can finally look forward to reuniting again and getting back to doing what we love – creating a unique atmosphere for guests to have fun, play their favourite casino games and enjoy quality time together.

“We have been working hard to put in place robust health and safety measures, and when we reopen in line with government guidance, we will deliver a fun yet safe experience all of our guests and team members to enjoy.”

Her added that all customers will be registered at reception before using the hand sanitiser which will be readily available, whilst regular cleaning will take place each day, including tables, chips and machines.

There will also be restrictions on the number of people who can play games at any one time to ensure social distancing guidelines are adhered to.

Food and drink orders can be made at their table or from their machine, either using the online app, or by placing an order with the valet service.