MP calls for more 'large casinos' for Blackpool

Culture minister Chris Philp said: “The Gambling Act review is currently under way and will be concluding imminently and part of that is looking at the legislation governing casinos.”

Mr Benton said: “The current gambling review provides a golden opportunity to review the legislation governing casinos and to bring that into the modern age, allowing for sports betting, electronic payments and reviewing the current machine-to-table ratio, will all help to create new jobs, investment and additional tax receipts for the Exchequer.

“Will the minister commit to examining the case for these changes as well as for allowing for additional large casinos in locations such as Blackpool as part of the current review?”

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton is calling for more 'super casinos' to be built

Mr Philp responded: “Yes, the matters he is drawing the House’s attention to are under consideration as part of the review. Clearly we need to balance the ability for casinos to be economically viable with the need to keep players safe and we are exploring how the current rules can be improved with those purposes in mind.

“I am also conscious there are seven unused licences in relation to casinos under the 2005 Act, and I have heard his powerful representations on behalf of Blackpool, particularly with the levelling-up agenda in mind.”