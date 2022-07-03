Nile Rodgers and CHIC headlined Saturday night at Lytham Festival on a sunny Saturday night and made sure the sellout crowd of 20,000 had a fine party, insisting on ‘collaboration’ throughout.

With his immensely recognisable back catalogue, Nile – looking amazing at age 69 in his trademark all white - even dropped a few Madonna tracks, reminding us he’s not just an artist but prolific producer of some of the biggest hitmakers the world has ever seen.

Nile Rodgers & Chic at Lytham Festival 2022

These include Madonna and he wowed the crowd with renditions of Like a Virgin and Material Girl, describing Like a Virgin as ‘the biggest selling album of my entire life”.

He had the crowd in the palm of his hand as they bounced through his one hour 40 minute set featuring hits including Let’s Dance, We Are Family, Upside Down, Everybody Dance and Le Freak.

But it was four for the price on one with this immense lineup, with Soul & Funk DJ Craig Charles opening the show, supporting dance floor favourites Soul11Soul who dropped classics like Back to reality.

They were followed up by the the the iconic TLC who brought sass, attitude and R&B vibes to the Lytham seaside in their shiny disco outfits. Any one of these could have headlined alone proving what a draw the newly expanded Lytham Festival has become on the circuit.

Craig Charles at Lytham Festival