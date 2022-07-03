IN PICTURES: Nile Rodgers and Chic perform at Lytham Festival

Music legend Nile Rodgers and his famed disco band Chic hit the Lytham Festival stage last night.

By Wes Holmes
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 1:29 pm

The Grammy Award-winning artist, known for making waves in the world of disco, soul, R&B, rock and funk music, was last night’s headline act. Also performing was American girl group TLC, 80s chart-toppers Soul II Soul, and Craig Charles with his funk and soul DJ set.

1. NILE RODGERS & CHIC AT LYTHAM FESTIVAL (3).jpg

Nile Rodgers performs with Chi at Lytham Festival

Photo: LYTHAM FESTIVAL

Photo Sales

2. NILE RODGERS & CHIC AT LYTHAM FESTIVAL (2).jpg

Lytham Green was packed full of excited spectators for the show, which took place last night (Saturday, July 2)

Photo: LYTHAM FESTIVAL

Photo Sales

3. READY TO PARTY AT LYTHAM FESTIVAL (1).jpg

Enthusiastic fans gather ahead of the show

Photo: LYTHAM FESTIVAL

Photo Sales

4. READY TO PARTY AT LYTHAM FESTIVAL (3).jpg

More fans gather on Lytham Green, with the town's landmark windmill in the background

Photo: LYTHAM FESTIVAL

Photo Sales
TLCAmerican
Next Page
Page 1 of 3