AFC Fylde have prepared for Saturday’s match with Oldham Athletic by extending Max Bardell’s loan deal from Derby County until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has played nine games in all competitions for the Coasters, having joined them on an initial month-long loan last October.

That deal was subsequently extended until the end of January, but the full-back will now remain at Mill Farm until May.

Bardell made his debut as a late substitute in Fylde’s 3-0 win over Gateshead on November 9, followed by another appearance off the bench at Hartlepool United later that month.

AFC Fylde have extended Max Bardell's loan from Derby County Picture: AFC Fylde

Five consecutive starts followed, the last of which saw an early exit against Rochdale on Boxing Day.

After a month out, Bardell returned as a substitute against Wealdstone last weekend and was restored to the starting line-up at Southend United in midweek.

It is a boost for Coasters’ boss Kevin Phillips, with injuries having restricted his options as he looks to guide them out of the National League’s relegation places.

Jon Ustabasi and Ipswich Town loanee Ashley Boatswain missed Tuesday’s defeat at Southend, where Chris Stokes’ evening ended inside 20 minutes.

Phillips told Fylde’s club media afterwards: “Bash (Ustabasi), unfortunately, has had a scan; he’s going to be out four to six weeks, so a real blow for us.

“Ash will be heading back to Ipswich to see what the issue is there so, at the minute, we’re losing players left, right and centre.

“Stokesy’s pulled his hamstring, so we’re not sure how bad that one’s going to be – so, at the minute, we’re up against it.”