AFC Fylde boss has high hopes for new face
The 19-year-old has made the move to Mill Farm until the end of the season.
Boatswain has been a consistent goalscorer for Ipswich’s Under-21 team, which competes in the Premier League Professional Development League.
He made his debut for Fylde as a second-half substitute during last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Maidenhead United.
Coasters head coach Kevin Phillips said: “Ashley is another top prospect and one we’re buzzing to see sign.
“He’s a completely different type of striker to what we currently have and he’ll learn a lot here.
“He’s hungry and keen to make an impact, and we’ll be looking to get the best out of him during his time here.
“We’d like to say a huge thanks to Ipswich Town for trusting us with one of their top talents’ development.”
Fylde have also confirmed a new date for their previously postponed National League game against Sutton United.
The match at Mill Farm will now be played on Tuesday, March 18 (7.45pm).
It should have taken place on Saturday, January 11, only to be postponed as a result of the frozen weather seen across the country that week.
The rearranged match will now be the third in a run of four games in five at home in March.
That month also sees the Coasters host Hartlepool United (March 4), Braintree Town (March 8) and Forest Green Rovers (March 22)
All tickets previously purchased will remain valid for the new date.