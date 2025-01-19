Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

AFC Fylde’s 2025 got off to a disappointing start with defeat against Maidenhead United at York Road on Saturday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brace by Tristan Abrahams and goals from Shawn McCoulsky and Thierry Latty-Fairweather saw the Berkshire outfit claim all three points.

Lincoln McFayden’s second-half goal wasn’t enough for Kevin Phillips’ side, who were playing their first game in 23 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coasters started strongly though and went close within the first five minutes, Charlie Jolley’s close-range effort brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Maidenhead skipper Craig Ross.

Lincoln McFayden scored AFC Fylde's consolation goal at Maidenhead United Picture: AFC Fylde

That early pressure continued with Jolley, Danny Ormerod and Jon Ustabasi all looking a threat, but the visitors could not force the Magpies’ goalkeeper into action again.

It was the hosts who took the lead on 33 minutes as good play from Reece Smith saw the midfielder run at the Coasters’ backline.

He then put in a low cross for Abrahams to convert from close range for his first of the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maidenhead had their second three minutes later, when McCoulsky got in behind the defence and fired a low finish past Ben Winterbottom.

Fylde almost pulled a goal back just before the break as Ormerod met Will Hugill’s cross at the far post, but his looping header was tipped over.

Nick Haughton and new signing Ashley Boatswain were introduced at half-time as Fylde looked to get back into the game.

Maidenhead, however, extended their lead eight minutes after the break, Latty-Fairweather cutting inside from the left and smashing a right-footed effort into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde responded on the hour as Ross tipped Haughton’s free-kick onto the post, but the unmarked McFayden tapped into the empty net from inside the six-yard box to give them some hope.

Haughton nearly pulled another back with a mazy run that saw him go past three defenders before unleashing a powerful shot which Ross was equal to.

Then, with 15 minutes remaining, Abrahams sealed all three points for the hosts with his second goal as he sent a left-footed effort past WInterbottom and into the top corner.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Sassi (Haughton 46), Whelan, Stokes, Hosannah, Mitchell (Riley 80), Hugill, McFayden, Ustabasi, Jolley (Massey 56), Ormerod (Boatswain 46). Subs not used: Dodgson, Obi, O’Kane.