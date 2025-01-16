AFC Fylde loanee departs as new date is named for Southend United trip
The central defender joined the Coasters on a season-long loan deal back in August, but a recall clause has now been activated.
Gamble played 12 matches in all competitions for the club, having made his debut off the bench against Solihull Moors on the opening day of the season.
However, he only featured on four occasions following Kevin Phillips’ arrival as head coach in early October.
A Fylde statement said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank both Blackburn Rovers and Pat for his efforts during his time at Mill Farm and we wish him all the very best for the future.”
The 21-year-old Academy graduate has been with Rovers since under-seven level.
He has made two appearances for the first team, both coming in cup games against Harrogate Town and Cambridge United last season.
Gamble had been brought in last summer by Phillips’ predecessor, Chris Beech, who said at the time: “We thank Stuart Jones (Blackburn’s head of academy) and Blackburn Rovers for entrusting us with one of their talented younger players.”
Elsewhere, a new date has been set for the Coasters’ National League trip to Southend United.
It will be played on Tuesday, January 28 (7.45pm), having been due to take place the following Saturday, February 1.
However, Southend will be in FA Trophy action that day instead as they play Sittingbourne.
Tickets are £22 for adults, £17 for fans aged 61+ and 17-22, £11 for nine to 16-year-olds and £6 for eight and under.
The latter price is only available with a full paying adult/concession.