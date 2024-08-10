​AFC Fylde 3, Solihull Moors 2: Hat-trick comes in the Nick of time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Nick Haughton’s hat-trick saw AFC Fylde come from behind to earn a thrilling 3-2 home win over 10-man Solihull Moors on the opening day of the National League season at Mill Farm.

Early on, Chris Beech’s men threatened when Jon Ustabasi drove down the right but their opening goal came in the 10th minute through Haughton’s right-footed free-kick from the left, with his strike curled beyond goalkeeper Laurie Walker and into the top left-corner.

Midway through the half, Solihull went close to equalising. Having seen his corner headed out by Charlie Jolley, Bostock’s cross from the right was met by Whitmore at the back post, but his header was blocked by his own team-mate Tahvon Campbell.

Andy Whing’s Moors were back level on 29 minutes when Evans turned Matty Warburton’s deflected cross from the left beyond his own goalkeeper Theo Richardson.

Nick Haughton celebrates his hat-trick goal (photo: Steve McLellan)

Nine minutes later, Fylde were behind after Warburton found Stevens in the box following a passing move, who shot under Richardson.

Fylde started the second-half on top and were back on terms with 56 minutes played after Ustabasi was fouled on the edge of the box. Haughton struck his right-footed shot low across the turf and under the wall which beat Walker.

Solihull were reduced to 10-men on 58 minutes when referee Elliott Bell dismissed Labadie for a second bookable offence.

Haughton completed his hat-trick on 83 minutes. Following good build-up play, the Coasters’ number 10 struck a left-footed bullet into Walker’s top right-corner which proved the decisive moment.

The strike proved to be the winner as the Coasters held on through the nine additional minutes to beat Solihull and get three impressive points on the opening day.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Evans (McFayden 76), Obi (Gamble 76), Long, Hosannah, Mitchell, Whelan © (O’Kane 81), Haughton, Ustabasi (Brennan 76), Jolley (Riley 68), Ormerod

Subs not used: Winterbottom, Morris