Kevin Phillips admitted to a feeling of frustration as AFC Fylde hope to play their first National League game of the year this weekend.

They were due to visit FC Halifax Town on New Year’s Day, only for the weather to intervene – as it did again for last weekend’s rearranged game, meaning a new date of February 4 has now been set.

Phillips told the club website: “As a manager, I know everyone really looks forward to the Christmas period – when the football comes thick and fast – but since Boxing Day, it’s been really frustrating.

“We didn’t get the result or the performance that we wanted against Rochdale and all you want to do is bounce back and put it right, but that’s not been possible.

“Sitting and watching games get called off is frustrating, especially when I know how keen the players were to get back out there and put it right – but it’s the same for everyone across the country.”

At the same time, however, Phillips highlighted that Fylde’s postponements have brought one benefit.

He explained: “It’s given us some good time to get work done on the training ground.

“We’ve had to use this time to get the balance of training right – giving the lads some downtime – and it’s a good opportunity to let the lads who were carrying some niggles brush them off.

“It’s always hard to get players to be 100 per cent fit around this time of year as the time to recover is a lot shorter, but I think we’ve got the balance right and we’re all really eager to get going ahead of this weekend’s game.”

However, the Coasters have had another postponement following Southend United’s progress in the FA Trophy.

They were due to visit Roots Hall on February 1 but Southend will now be facing Sittingbourne in the last 16 of the Trophy on that day.

As a result, Fylde’s home match with Oldham Athletic – which was scheduled for next Wednesday, January 15 – will now be played on February 1 instead.

A new date for Southend is expected to be confirmed by the end of this week.