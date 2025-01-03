Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Fylde’s National League trip to FC Halifax Town has been postponed for the second time.

The clubs had been due to meet on Saturday, having seen the original game scheduled for New Year’s Day postponed as a result of torrential weather earlier in the week.

However, given the recent drop in temperatures, an inspection at the Shay Stadium was carried out on Friday afternoon with the pitch again deemed unplayable.

Confirmation of the new date will be revealed in due course.

Theo Richardson has left AFC Fylde on loan Picture: AFC Fylde

Fylde have also announced the loan departure of keeper Theo Richardson, who has joined National League North club Hereford for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old joined the Coasters from Buxton in the summer of 2023, having agreed a two-year contract with the option of another 12 months.

The former Manchester United youngster missed only four league games last season as Fylde finished 18th.

Regular first-team football has been more elusive this season, however, following the Coasters’ season-long loan signing of Brentford’s Ben Winterbottom.

As a result, Richardson has only featured five times during the campaign with his last appearance being the 5-0 loss to Altrincham on October 26.

Hereford boss Paul Caddis said: “Theo had offers from the league above but he pinpointed the fact he wanted to come to a club under our management and to play in front of our well-supported club.

“We are signing a goalkeeper who has played over 60 games in the league above and 40-plus of them coming only last season.

“I believe Theo is a brilliant signing for us and one we are looking forward to working with for the remainder of the season.”