Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kevin Phillips says work is being done behind the scenes to address AFC Fylde’s defensive deficiencies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the division’s second-worst goals against tally, with only bottom club Ebbsfleet United (58) having shipped more this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale’s Kairo Mitchell inspired their win last week, scoring twice after Gavin Massey had given Fylde an early lead.

AFC Fylde boss Kevin Phillips gets a message over to his players during their defeat against Rochdale Picture: AFC Fylde

That made it five goals in two matches against the Coasters for Mitchell this season, having scored a hat-trick in October’s FA Cup clash.

While acknowledging Mitchell’s abilities, Phillips said Fylde’s defending this season has made it easy for their opposition.

He told the club’s media team: “He’s a top striker, every team we come up against seems to have one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You give players of that calibre time and space, they’ll punish you, and that’s what’s happened – just like it did at Solihull (a 4-1 defeat).

“I wouldn’t say we gift goals but we make it easy, we don’t make it hard enough for the opposition to carve us open and score goals.

“That’s something I’m well aware of, we’re trying really hard in the background to address it so something has to give and, at the minute, we’re all hurting again because we’ve lost.

“At the minute, we’re in that mentality we can’t get out of but I can never fault the players, they kept going right until the very end.

“That’s all we can do, so we dust ourselves down, we come back in and we get ready to go again for the Halifax game.”