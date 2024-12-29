Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin Phillips admitted Rochdale set the standard for his AFC Fylde players to reach after they inflicted defeat upon the Coasters in their final match of 2024.

That loss, coupled with results elsewhere, saw Fylde drop back into the relegation places as they prepare to kick off 2025 at FC Halifax Town on New Year’s Day.

It was Rochdale’s second victory on the Fylde coast this season, having won when the clubs met in the FA Cup in October.

Gavin Massey had fired the Coasters into an early lead but Kairo Mitchell’s double either side of half-time, along with Harvey Gilmour’s goal, saw the visitors leave with three points.

Mitchell’s goals made it five in two games against Fylde this season after a hat-trick in the cup.

“A tough afternoon against a really good side,” Phillips told the club’s media team after the final whistle on Boxing Day.

“That’s twice they have come to this place and won a football match – and I think we all saw today the quality that was on the pitch.

“That’s something we need to strive for, that’s a benchmark, so from our point of view we got off to the perfect start, getting a goal early.

“Then it’s trying to contain Rochdale, trying to limit chances, but we just couldn’t do it.

“You come in at half-time and at the end of the game and, again, it’s the same messages; we’re conceding really sloppy goals, which is frustrating.

“We have to get back to basics, doing the basics better. We have to defend better, we have to have more awareness about us, we have to track runners, all the stuff that I would expect defenders to do.

“You saw the Rochdale players do it, so (it’s) disappointing to have lost the football match but Rochdale are a top team and they’re not where they are in the league for no reason.

“We all saw that, it was always going to be a tough challenge. We all needed to step up and we just, unfortunately, weren’t at the levels that Rochdale were at.”