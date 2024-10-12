AFC Fylde 1, Rochdale 4: Dale dump Coasters out of FA Cup in boss Phillips’ first game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​It was defeat in the FA Cup for the Coasters as Rochdale ran out 4-1 winners at Mill Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Kairo Mitchell scored a hat-trick for the visitors whilst Aidan Barlow added Rochdale’s fourth from a free kick.

Tyler Roberts got the consolation goal for the hosts after converting a slick cross from Lincoln McFayden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After The Coasters’ terrific 5-2 victory against Aldershot Town last week, they would have been hoping to create a run of form with a win against Rochdale in the FA Cup.

Match action from Fylde's loss to Rochdale (photo: Aidan Wilson)

Fylde made two changes to their winning side against Aldershot with Ben Winterbottom replacing Theo Richardson in goal and Lincoln McFayden replacing Owen Evans.

Rochdale had the first chance of the match but Winterbottom stuffed it out.

A few minutes after, Aaron Henry produced a sweeping ball into the Fylde box but it was just a tad too strong and it was collected by Fylde’s keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Mitchell had Fylde’s first opportunity of the game when the ball was cut back to him by Charlie Jolley, but he could only strike tamely at David Robson.

a

Bryce Hosannah was forced off after 18 minutes with Roberts replacing him and Joe Riley reverting to right back.

Adam Long almost opened the scoring in the 35th minute, after his strong header from a free kick was arrowing into the bottom right of the goal but Robson produced a fine one handed save to deny him.

Fylde continued to pile the pressure onto the visitors, but it remained goalless at the break. After the interval, Roberts and Joe Riley had chances for Fylde but both efforts deflected just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against the run of play, Mitchell opened the scoring for the visitors in the 55th minute after a scramble in the box gave the Rochdale striker the chance to fire home from close range.

Mitchell then doubled Rochdale’s lead after he was slipped in behind Fylde’s defence and his shot snuck in off the left woodwork.

Just minutes later he got his hat-trick, lobbing Winterbottom after getting in behind.

In the 85th minute, Barlow got Rochdale’s fourth with a free kick which whipped into the top corner past Winterbottom.

A minute later Roberts got a consolation goal for the hosts, scoring from a neat cutback from McFayden down the left.