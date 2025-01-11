Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin Phillips has bolstered AFC Fylde’s backline with the signing of defender Chris Stokes.

The 33-year-old has initially joined the Coasters until the end of the season, having left Barrow AFC earlier this month after his short-term contract ended.

Stokes, whose former clubs include Forest Green Rovers, Coventry City and Morecambe, joins a Fylde team which has conceded 50 goals in 24 National League matches this season.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s been in the pipeline for a while and after speaking to the manager, I’m delighted to get it over the line.

AFC Fylde have signed defender Chris Stokes Picture: AFC Fylde

“I’ve had a look around and it’s really impressive. I’ve played at this level before but I’ve not seen anything like this in terms of the stadium and facilities so it’s a great first impression.

“I’m a no-nonsense defender who enjoys defending, which is what I’ve done all my life and it’s the part of the game I really enjoy.”

Phillips had said after Boxing Day’s defeat to Rochdale that work was taking place behind the scenes to address Fylde’s defensive deficiencies.

The hope is Stokes not only helps to solve that but also passes on knowledge to his team-mates.

“We’re absolutely delighted to add Chris to the ranks at Mill Farm,” Phillips added.

“He’s a natural winner who’s had plenty of success throughout his career.

“He’s a versatile defender who adds some much-needed experience and the younger lads will learn a lot from playing alongside him.

“He knows the area and is keen to get going straight away so it’s a positive step in the right direction as far as signings are concerned.”