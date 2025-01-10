Coasters continue their wait for competitive football in 2025

By Gavin Browne
Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:38 GMT
AFC Fylde have confirmed the postponement of Saturday’s scheduled National League clash against Sutton United.

The two clubs had been due to meet at Mill Farm, only for this week’s frozen temperatures to intervene.

A Coasters statement, issued on Friday morning, said: “The club can confirm that tomorrow’s home fixture against Sutton United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“A pitch inspection was carried out early on Friday morning by a local referee, who deemed the playing surface as completely frozen following the low temperatures.

AFC Fylde's match has been postponed Picture: AFC FYLDE
“A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”

Kevin Phillips’ players had been hoping to play their first match since Boxing Day’s defeat to Rochdale, having seen the New Year trip to FC Halifax Town postponed on two occasions.

With next Wednesday’s scheduled match against Oldham Athletic now moved to February 1, Fylde are back in action at Maidenhead United on January 18.

