Coasters continue their wait for competitive football in 2025

AFC Fylde have confirmed the postponement of Saturday’s scheduled National League clash against Sutton United.

The two clubs had been due to meet at Mill Farm, only for this week’s frozen temperatures to intervene.

A Coasters statement, issued on Friday morning, said: “The club can confirm that tomorrow’s home fixture against Sutton United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“A pitch inspection was carried out early on Friday morning by a local referee, who deemed the playing surface as completely frozen following the low temperatures.

AFC Fylde's match has been postponed Picture: AFC FYLDE

“A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”

With next Wednesday’s scheduled match against Oldham Athletic now moved to February 1, Fylde are back in action at Maidenhead United on January 18.