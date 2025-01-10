Coasters continue their wait for competitive football in 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The two clubs had been due to meet at Mill Farm, only for this week’s frozen temperatures to intervene.
A Coasters statement, issued on Friday morning, said: “The club can confirm that tomorrow’s home fixture against Sutton United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
“A pitch inspection was carried out early on Friday morning by a local referee, who deemed the playing surface as completely frozen following the low temperatures.
“A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”
Kevin Phillips’ players had been hoping to play their first match since Boxing Day’s defeat to Rochdale, having seen the New Year trip to FC Halifax Town postponed on two occasions.
With next Wednesday’s scheduled match against Oldham Athletic now moved to February 1, Fylde are back in action at Maidenhead United on January 18.