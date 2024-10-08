AFC Fylde appoint former Sunderland and Blackpool striker as new head coach
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The former England, Sunderland and Blackpool striker replaces Chris Beech, who left Mill Farm three-and-a-half weeks ago.
Nathan Delfouneso and Chris Neal had taken charge in the interim, guiding the Coasters to seven points from 15 in the National League.
Phillips takes charge of his first game on Saturday, when Fylde host Rochdale in the FA Cup’s fourth qualifying round.
He will be joined by assistant Wess Brown as well as Neal, who will revert back to his previous role as goalkeeper coach.
Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite told the club website: “Firstly, I would like to thank Nathan Delfouneso and Chris Neal for stepping in and taking charge for the last five games, during which time they have not only steadied the ship but put a smile back on people’s faces.
“The search for the new manager has taken maybe a bit longer than people expected but this is reflective of the interest we had received in the position.
“Kevin was presented to us at an early stage and was invited with several others to Mill Farm for a lengthy interview and, after that, was the clear favourite.
“However, it was important that we spoke to all concerned to make sure we had the very best candidate for the job.
“Once this was decided, late Friday afternoon, the weekend was spent finalising the contracts for both Kevin and his assistant, Wess, and I am delighted everything is now concluded and Kevin and Wess are in the building.
“I am sure, like me, our fans will be excited with this appointment and that they will get behind Kevin and team from the very start which begins this Saturday with our exciting FA Cup tie against Rochdale.”
Phillips’ playing career began at Southampton before dropping down into non-league, where he caught Watford’s eye.
Three years there ended with a move to Sunderland, whom he helped win promotion to the Premier League.
On a personal level, 30 goals in the 1999/2000 Premier League season earned him the Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe.
He was the first of only two Englishmen to win the latter – followed by Harry Kane last season – and is the only English player to have done so while playing in the Premier League.
Those performances also brought eight caps for England, along with spells at Southampton, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City.
He then moved to the Fylde coast in 2011, scoring 19 goals in 64 games for Blackpool before joining Crystal Palace.
His playing career finished in 2014 at Leicester City, where he began his coaching career that year.
Further roles followed at Derby County and Stoke City before he took over as manager of South Shields in January 2022.
He took them to the NPL Premier Division title the following season before leaving the club in April 2023.
Phillips returned to football in January this year, when he was named as the new boss at Hartlepool United.
He took charge of 16 games, winning seven of them, as they finished 12th in the National League before leaving at the end of last season.