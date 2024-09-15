Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Fylde are on the lookout for a new management team following the departures of Chris Beech and Nick Anderton from Mill Farm.

Their exits were announced on Sunday, 24 hours after the Coasters’ 3-0 National League loss at York City.

That dropped them to second-bottom of the table, having taken two points from the last 21 after their victory over Solihull Moors on the opening day.

A Fylde statement said: “The club can confirm that they have parted company with Chris Beech and his assistant Nick Anderton.

Nick Anderton and Chris Beech have left AFC Fylde Picture: AFC Fylde

“The club would like to place on record their thanks to both Chris and Nick and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

“Club chairman David Haythornthwaite will be providing an update to the club website on the reasoning, and how the club intend to move forward, tomorrow evening.

“In the meantime, Chris Neal and Nathan Delfouneso will be taking charge of all first-team matters ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Southend United.”

Having been appointed as Fylde’s director of football in December 2022, Beech initially became interim head coach when Adam Murray departed in October 2023.

Although Fylde took seven points from the first nine, they still began the calendar year bottom of the table.

Beech added Anderton and Conrad Prendergast to his backroom staff as the Coasters embarked on a fine run of form.

Eleven wins and three draws from their next 19 matches meant they eventually finished 18th and avoided a return to National League North.

That saw Beech rewarded with a contract extension in May – but the club is now looking for a third boss within the last year.