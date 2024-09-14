Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Fylde suffered another defeat on the road as they were beaten at York City on Saturday.

Goals from Marvin Armstrong, Lenell John-Lewis and Callum Harriott proved the difference as the Coasters played with 10 men for more than 45 minutes after Harry Davis’ red card.

The Coasters had a strong start, pressing the York defence as Gavin Massey linked up with Nick Haughton and Ethan Mitchell to create chances.

Haughton went close in the opening stages, his shot deflecting off Offrande Zanzala and forcing Harrison Male into a great save.

AFC Fylde's Ethan Mitchell in action during their defeat at York City Picture: Steve McLellan

He almost turned creator, combining with Mitchell before a cross, that would have given Joe Riley a tap-in, was well cut out.

York also had plenty of the ball and could have opened the scoring when Malachi Fagan-Walcott got in behind but sent his header wide.

However, Davis was then issued a straight red card by referee Thomas Parsons for what was deemed a dangerous tackle on Armstrong.

The hosts took advantage of their extra man within five minutes of the second half getting underway.

Ashley Nathaniel-George broke the offside trap and his cross deflected off Corey Whelan before Armstrong fired past Ben Winterbottom to give York the lead.

Taelor O’Kane charged down Ricky Aguiar’s effort before Fylde brought on Danny Ormerod and Charlie Jolley, who headed over a chance to equalise.

Chris Beech’s men were made to rue that missed opportunity as the home side broke away in devastating fashion with 20 minutes to go.

Dipo Akinyemi cut the ball back for John-Lewis, who finished clinically to double the hosts’ lead.

Winterbottom prevented a third soon afterwards, the Brentford loanee meeting Harriott’s effort from the edge of the area with a strong hand.

Nevertheless, there was a third goal a minute from time as Harriott got in behind and beat Winterbottom with a calm, collected finish into the bottom corner.

York City: Male, Fallowfield, Howe, Fagan-Walcott, Felix, Hunt, Aguiar (McLaughlin 81), Armstrong (Harriott 61), Sinclair (Akinyemi 61), Pearce (Chadwick 77), Nathaniel-George (John-Lewis 61). Subs not used: Watson, John.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Riley (Jolley 62), Long, Davis, Hosannah, Whelan, Mitchell, Haughton (Ormerod 62), Ustabasi (Brennan 77), Massey, Zanzala (O’Kane 44). Subs not used: Richardson, Gamble, Evans.