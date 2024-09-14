Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nick Anderton is remaining positive as AFC Fylde look for an end to their winless run this afternoon.

It’s a series of results which leaves Chris Beech’s players third-bottom of the National League table.

They travel to a York team in fourth position, only off top spot on goal difference.

AFC Fylde lost at Forest Green Rovers in midweek Picture: Steve McLellan

Anderton, Beech’s assistant, told Fylde’s website: “I think it’s important not to get too negative in this building on the back of those results.

“Everybody knows we have to start winning again and keep the back door shut.

“We have to keep encouraging the positivity around the group of lads to go out there and perform: put them in a mindset where they know they’re getting success from certain things.

”On reflection from Forest Green, it’s been important to show the lads the things we were pleased with, that we’d asked them to do, and hopefully they can put it into a game situation.

“Moving into the weekend, we want to be what we are and get back to what we are good at. Saturday is the time to do it.

“York have had a great start. They’ve won their last three, playing some good stuff.

“We went there towards the end of last season (Fylde won 3-1) and it will be a completely different fixture to what that was.

“They’ve got some threats we need to nullify but, at the same time, we want to go into any fixture on the front foot and focus on what we can do to hurt them.”