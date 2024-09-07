AFC Fylde’s attacking options have been further bolstered after making Gavin Massey their 11th signing of the summer.

The 31-year-old forward had been without a club after leaving Port Vale at the end of last season.

Massey, whose career also includes spells with Watford, Colchester United, Leyton Orient and Wigan Athletic, said the move wasn’t in doubt after speaking with Coasters boss Chris Beech.

He said: “It feels good to be here. I’ve had conversations for a good few weeks now, it’s a good group, so I’m excited.

Former Port Vale forward Gavin Massey has joined AFC Fylde Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“The gaffer has been really positive towards me which I haven’t had for a while.

“After I spoke to him, it became a no-brainer to come here, help the team and get back to enjoying my football.”

A two-time promotion winner with Wigan, Massey joins a number of former Latics at Mill Farm and Beech is looking forward to seeing how he performs.

He added: “Gavin brings a heap of EFL experience, having great success at Colchester and Wigan Athletic, and he can play in a variety of positions which provides us with much-needed depth.

“We’re excited to see not only how Gavin performs, but how he impacts the dressing room with his know-how and professionalism on and off the pitch, his game management and his influence on our younger players in crucial parts of their game.

“He’s added pace, goals and assists wherever he has been throughout his career and it’s a real statement for us to sign someone of this pedigree.”