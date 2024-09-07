AFC Fylde boss ready for Yeovil Town test

Chris Beech has no doubt as to the prospect his AFC Fylde players face this afternoon when they meet Yeovil Town.

It is the Coasters’ first match since August Bank Holiday Monday following the postponement of last weekend’s scheduled game against Southend United.

They meet a Yeovil team back in non-league’s top flight after winning the National League South title last season under vastly experienced boss Mark Cooper.

Yeovil have won two of their three games on the road this season, with the other result a defeat against table-topping Gateshead.

Beech said: “They’re a very good team which have got great Football League experiences in their playing ranks.

“Mark Cooper, I played with him at Hartlepool in midfield so I know Mark very well and he’s done brilliant in regards to his longevity in football, his management career, and he’s got his mojo back.

“He did a brilliant job at Yeovil last season, so I have no doubt he’ll be trying to emulate previous successes of that football club and other clubs he’s worked for – and I’m really looking forward to seeing him.

“They’ve been a big club in the past, in regards of football kudos, and it looks like they’ve got things going on again now.

“I think you have to be right at it to make sure you’re capable of winning a game in the National League because there are so many varied challenges within each team and each different opponent, and the games come thick and fast.

“We definitely know their strengths but we also know some opportunities where we might be able to get the better of them.”

