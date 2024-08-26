Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

AFC Fylde fell to defeat on the road as they were beaten by Wealdstone on Monday afternoon.

A header from Henry Sandat proved the difference as the Coasters failed to make their possession count.

Wealdstone started off the better side, going close through Max Kretzschmar who whipped a free-kick from the left just over Ben Winterbottom’s goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts then took the lead with just 18 minutes gone as the Coasters lost possession in the middle of the park.

AFC Fylde were beaten at Wealdstone on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: Steve McLellan

They were punished when a cross from the left was headed home by Sandat.

Yacou Traore was booked by referee Ross Martin for a dangerous challenge on Corey Whelan and, shortly after that, was substituted when avoiding a second caution for a foul on Ethan Mitchell.

The Coasters grew into the game with a couple of half-chances as Chris Beech’s players began to take control of the midfield battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They broke away but Taelor O’Kane’s ball into the area bounced just too awkwardly for Nick Haughton, who was unable to direct his effort on target.

In similar fashion to the first half, Wealdstone started the second period on the front foot.

Emeka Obi produced a brilliant header in order to prevent them from doubling their lead as he cleared to safety.

Winterbottom was then called into action as the Brentford loanee got down well to deny Dominic Hutchinson, who looked to curl the ball into the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beech looked to change the game as the Coasters altered systems with a triple substitution, which saw Joe Riley, Offrande Zanzala and Bryce Hosannah all introduced.

Winterbottom was then forced to produce another great save as Todd Miller struck across the face of goal.

The Stones then had the ball in the net again as Jack Cook headed in, only for his goal to be disallowed for offside.

After that, the game fizzled out as Wealdstone managed the contest well and took all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Gamble, Obi, Long (Davis 69), Evans, Mitchell (Riley 55), O’Kane (Hosannah 55), Haughton (Zanzala 55), Whelan, Ormerod (Jolley 69), Ustabasi. Subs not used: Richardson, Brennan.