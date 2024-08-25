Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Fylde and Maidenhead United played out a goalless draw when they met at Mill Farm in the National League on Saturday.

There was a home debut for Ben Winterbottom as head coach Chris Beech made two changes from Tuesday’s draw at Oldham Athletic, with Bryce Hosannah and Luke Brennan coming in for Patrick Gamble and Ethan Mitchell.

Winterbottom was called into action within the first five minutes, dropping down well to keep out Shawn McCoulsky’s effort from distance.

Nine minutes later, Haughton received possession back from Owen Evans after seeing his initial corner cleared.

AFC Fylde's Joe Riley Picture: Steve McLellan

He cut in from the left and sent a dipping strike from outside the box narrowly over Craig Ross’ crossbar.

Fylde had some important defending to do shortly afterwards, when Alan Massey met Reece Smith’s corner and saw his effort turned behind by Winterbottom.

Joe Riley weaved beyond three purple shirts and saw a shot blocked by Kevin Lokko before Haughton also had an attempt charged down.

Fylde survived beyond the half-hour when Smith’s corner caused a goalmouth scramble, which the Coasters’ defence managed to clear.

As the half reached its closing stages, Hosannah found Jon Ustabasi, whose cross was steered to safety by Lokko under pressure from Charlie Jolley.

A minute into the second half, McCoulsky profited from Adam Long’s slip to go one-on-one with Winterbottom, who made an excellent sprawling save.

Alan Devonshire’s Magpies went close again, as Lokko’s shot from Smith’s cross was deflected just wide by Evans.

Winterbottom had to be alert to make two saves in quick succession midway through the half.

Firstly, he saved low from Smith’s strike after Jayden Mitchell-Lawson’s through ball before using his feet to keep out Owen Cochraine’s deflected cross into the box.

Up the other end, Ross held the ball well after Haughton whipped a powerful shot from the right through a crowd.

Maidenhead pushed in search of a late winner, firstly when Casey Pettit’s volley went over Winterbottom’s crossbar.

Nathan Ferguson’s header at the back post then crept wide as both sides shared the points.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Evans (Gamble 90), Davis, Long, Hosannah, Whelan (Mitchell 58), Riley, Brennan (Ormerod 58), Ustabasi (O’Kane 71), Haughton, Jolley (Zanzala 52). Subs not used: Richardson, Obi.