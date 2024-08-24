AFC Fylde's positive start to the season

By Gavin Browne
Published 24th Aug 2024, 08:00 BST
Chris Neal thinks AFC Fylde have enjoyed a promising start to the National League season ahead of two games in three days.

The Coasters welcome Maidenhead United to Mill Farm today before travelling to Wealdstone on Bank Holiday Monday.

They go into this afternoon’s match after picking up a win, a draw and a defeat in the opening three games.

Having beaten Solihull Moors on day one, defeat at Eastleigh followed before a midweek point at Oldham Athletic.

AFC Fylde drew at Oldham Athletic in midweek Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde drew at Oldham Athletic in midweek Picture: Steve McLellan
“I think we’ve started the season pretty well,” said Neal, the club’s goalkeeping coach.

“A positive result against Solihull to start with, a little bit disappointed coming away with no points from Eastleigh, but going 2-0 up early on in the game was really positive – and another positive point against Oldham on Tuesday night.”

The early league table sees Fylde 16th, six places above today’s visitors who have lost all three matches so far.

Asked what he expected from Maidenhead, Neal said: “They will bring a high energy game.

“We’ve had a look at their footage and they play some good football, a nice attacking brand of football, so it’s going to be a tough game.

“Hopefully we can pick up three points on Saturday and move on to Wealdstone on Monday.”

The men’s match comes 24 hours before AFC Fylde Women’s first home game of the season.

They meet Leeds United on Sunday at Kellamergh Park (2pm), where a family fun day – including stalls, games and free milkshakes – also takes place.

Fylde drew 2-2 in their season opener at Barnsley through goals from Lois Moore and Mollie Tindall.

