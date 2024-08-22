Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Beech was satisfied after watching his AFC Fylde team draw 1-1 at Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night.

The Coasters made it a win, a draw and a defeat from the first three National League matches with their point at Boundary Park.

Joe Riley had given Fylde a half-time lead, only for Manny Monthe’s equaliser to extend the Latics’ unbeaten start to the campaign.

“As a coach, it makes you feel good because the staff have studied them,” said Beech, whose team did the double over Oldham when they met last season.

AFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech saw his team draw with Oldham Athletic on Tuesday Picture: Steve McLellan

“They have completely changed to last season; basically 4-4-2 last season, pretty consistent in that.

“They’re playing three at the back, trying some rotations, trying to get some good footballers on the ball, deep in the game in their half, to play great passes.

“I’ve no doubt they’ll get better but, for us to come away, get under their skin, get on their nerves, score a goal, look like we could win it – it’s commendable.”

Beech was especially pleased by the manner in which Fylde opened the scoring through Riley’s long-range strike.

He added: “You set them up on a Friday or a Monday in regards to what they’re going to do on a corner but the opposition don’t do, necessarily, what you think they’ll do.

“An opportunity presents itself and I’m having to shout to Jon (Ustabasi) to go away to create the space for Joe to get on the ball.

“Until he got that information, he wasn’t going to get the ball but then it’s over to Joe. I was really pleased with that goal.”