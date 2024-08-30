Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Fylde have added to their squad with the loan signing of Jamaican international Tyler Roberts from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The winger, who has joined the Coasters until January 31, is eligible for Saturday’s game with Southend United.

A product of Wolves’ academy, the 20-year-old has worked his way through the club’s system and spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season.

Roberts said: “I’m really excited for the challenge ahead. I’m excited for the challenge to hopefully get some games and some goals under my belt.

Tyler Roberts and AFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech Picture: AFC Fylde

“I’ve been at Wolves for around 13 years, so a long time, and it’s good to get out and have new experiences.

“The coaching throughout has been great and has made me the player I am today.

“I’ve had a few experiences with the Jamaican national team and I’ve loved it every time I’ve been over there.

“It’s a beautiful place with a very family-orientated type of team, with everyone together which makes it really enjoyable.

“Fylde has been great since I’ve been here. The lads have been really welcoming and the gaffer has looked after me as well, so it’s just made me more excited for the challenge.”

The Coasters’ head coach, Chris Beech, added: “Tyler adds a different dynamic to our side. He adds amazing pace and loves driving at defenders, asking questions of his opponents.

“We are still looking to process our performances and take opportunities to be a competitive squad.

“With a couple of additions, I think we’ll have the balance across all areas of the pitch to be a competitive force in this division.”