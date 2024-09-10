Forest Green Rovers 3 AFC Fylde 0: Heavy defeat harsh on Coasters
The midweek scoreline far from reflected the performance of the Coasters, who enjoyed large spells of pressure without making their efforts count and were only one down until the 89th minute.
Forest Green had the first chance when Ben Tozer found fellow centre-back Ryan Inniss from a corner and his shot was blocked by keeper Ben Winterbottom.
The Coasters began to take control, winning multiple corners as Nick Haughton and Corey Whelan began to boss the midfield and Jon Ustabasi looked threatening down the right.
Chris Beech’s side looked strong going forward and dangerous on the wings. But the hosts took the lead against the run of play 10 minutes before the break, when Charlie McCann picked out the top corner from a free-kick 25 yards out.
Fylde rode the wave of green pressure towards the end of the half as Forest Green looked the increase their lead.
Winterbottom was called into action again early in the second half, the Brentford loanee pushing McCann’s flick away.
McCann should have added his and his side’s second when he was presented with a tap-in but skied his effort from close range.
Fylde almost had their equaliser moments later, when Haughton’s mazy run ended with an effort across the face of goal which shaved a post. Boss Beech introduced Charlie Jolley, Tyler Roberts and Taelor O’Kane in a bid to change the game but Fylde couldn’t find that golden opportunity.
With the Coasters pushing forward, Jamie Robson got behind their defence to double the lead, shooting across Winterbottom and in off a post.
Harvey Bunker scored with his first touch in stoppage time, curling a shot into the top corner.
Forest Green are one of four clubs sharing top spot on 17 points. Fylde visit another of them, York City, on Saturday before Tuesday’s rearranged home game against Southend United.
Fylde: Winterbottom, Riley, Davis (O’Kane 64), Long (Obi 86), Hosannah, Whelan, Mitchell, Ustabasi (Ormerod 86), Haughton, Massey (Roberts 70), Zanzala (Jolley 74); Not used: Richardson, Evans.