​​AFC Fylde boss Chris Beech is delighted that assistant Nick Anderton will remain at Mill Farm next season and shares his commitment to building a team to climb the National League table.

Former Blackpool defender Anderton became Beech’s number two in January, helping lift the club from the foot of the table to finish in 18th place.

Beech is pleased the 28-year-old has signed a deal for the coming season.

He told the club’s media team: “I’m really pleased to commit and really pleased Nick has agreed because his contract finished with the last kick of the Woking game, so thanks to David (Haythornthwaite, owner) for supporting us in that.

Nick Anderton and Chris Beech PIcture: AFC Fylde

“I recruited Nick as a left-back for Carlisle. He became captain very quickly and was always committed in his performances. Everything Nick does is true and honest, principles I hold strongly.”

Anderton added: “I know what Chris is all about and had success playing under him. There will be ups and downs but we have the end goal to be successful.”

It’s straight down to work for the duo as Beech explained: “We had to make some tough decisions with the retained and released list.

“The main thing at this time of year is looking to retain the players we have offered contracts to and the recruitment drive in terms of position-specific lads who will assist us in being better.

“We’ve got some good targets we’re talking with. You have to be patient sometimes but I’m hopeful they will commit. I think we're in a better position than last summer.”

Beech revealed that the squad will again head to St Andrews in Scotland for a pre-season training camp.

He said: “There will be three solid games here against great opponents and the chairman has committed to St Andrews. The facilities up there are unbelievable and team spirit can be built with no distractions.”

Fylde have now confirmed a home friendly with Wigan Athletic (July 20) following on from Blackpool’s visit (July 12).