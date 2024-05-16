Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AFC Fylde has revealed the club’s season ticket prices as it continues preparations for the 2024/25 National League campaign.

Having been bottom of the table on Boxing Day, a fine second half of the season saw Chris Beech’s players avoid a return to National League North.

They finished 18th, three points clear of the bottom four, in a congested lower section of the table.

For next season, the Coasters have outlined details of an ‘early bird’ offer which runs from 12pm on Monday, May 20 until Sunday, July 21.

Chris Beech helped AFC Fylde to safety in the National League Picture: Steve McLellan/AFC Fylde

Seated ‘2022’ season tickets are £400, rising to £475 once the discount period ends.

West Stand seated deals are £300 for premium, in block C, or £250 in blocks B, E or G, increasing to £330 and £280 respectively.

The discounted U18 and U12 season tickets are £65 and £40 before they rise to £85 and £65.

As for standing prices, East Terrace season tickets are initially £230 for adults, £70 for U18s and £60 for U12s before rising to £250, £90 and £80 across the respective age groups.

The North Terrace offers are £190 for adults and £60 for U18s, rising to £210 and £80 respectively.

Season tickets for U12s in the North Terrace remain free of charge, with an added extra being unlimited refills of all soft drinks.

Those early bird ticket prices are full payment-only, while the U12 offers are for those accompanied by a full paying adult.