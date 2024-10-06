Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nick Haughton’s wonder strike, as well as doubles from Gavin Massey and Charlie Jolley, gave AFC Fylde a first win in four as they beat Aldershot Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s match at Mill Farm saw Jolley almost open the scoring when his effort was tipped onto the bar.

At the other end, Theo Widdrington had an effort blocked before a sustained period of possession led to Fylde breaking the deadlock on 26 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haughton spotted keeper Jordi van Stappershoef off his line and lobbed him from the halfway line with a remarkable strike.

AFC Fylde were able to celebrate three points on Saturday Picture: Steve McLellan

Jolley doubled the lead fewer than five minutes later, when Haughton picked him out from the right-hand side.

He found space just outside the area before unleashing a powerful effort across goal and into the side of the net.

It wasn’t long before Fylde scored a third as another fine move down the right ended with Massey slotting home from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldershot pulled one back on 40 minutes as Josh Barrett fired past Theo Richardson.

They then halved their deficit just before half-time, James Henry beating Richardson to end an action-packed opening period.

The Coasters began the second half on the front foot as Bryce Hosannah saw his teasing ball into the middle redirected behind for a corner.

Moments later, Haughton was denied as his effort from just outside the area was saved by van Stappershoef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Massey soon scored his second of the afternoon as he cut in from the left-hand side and nipped past a defender before finding the bottom corner from outside the area.

Jolley then slotted home his second on 65 minutes, following a one-two with Haughton which led to him shaking off his marker before firing low into the net.

Fylde kept their foot firmly on the gas as Massey almost found an opportunity to claim the match ball from Owen Evans’ cross into the middle, moments before Haughton saw a strike tipped over.

Patrick Gamble ensured Aldershot were unable to add to their tally, challenging Kai Corbett before blocking his strike with a matter of minutes left.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Long, Gamble, Whelan (O’Kane 70), Hosannah, Evans (McFayden 89), Mitchell, Riley, Haughton, Massey, Jolley (Ormerod 87). Subs not used: Winterbottom, Davis, Obi, Roberts.