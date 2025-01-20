Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Fylde exited the FA Youth Cup in round four after a 3-2 defeat against Leeds United at Mill Farm on Friday.

The Coasters were 2-0 down at the break, followed by a second half containing three goals and two red cards.

It was Fylde who threatened first, winning a corner before a penalty appeal was turned down when Jesse Hailwood thought he was pulled by Coban Bird.

Joleon Moore’s strike was deflected wide for a corner, from which Leeds keeper George Kenyon easily claimed Cullen Meadowcroft’s header.

AFC Fylde lost to Leeds United in their FA Youth Cup tie Picture: AFC Fylde

Mason McKay volleyed against the post before Leeds went in front on 32 minutes, Oliver Pickles’ free-kick catching keeper Charlie Clark off guard.

Pickles doubled his tally six minutes later, scoring from the spot after Clark had brought down Oliver Boast.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, Fylde started the second period with energy and tenacity as they pressed the visitors’ backline at every opportunity.

Leeds were reduced to 10 men with the hour mark approaching as Harvey Vincent picked up a second yellow card for a late challenge.

Fylde quickly pulled a goal back as McKay and Eli Da Silva combined for Stan Holder to score from close range.

They levelled moments later, when Hailwood crossed into the six-yard box and Da Silva headed home to make it 2-2.

However, with 14 minutes remaining, Leeds regained the advantage as they broke from a clearance and Jacob Render’s cross was converted by Louie Dudley.

Kenyon stretched to thwart Da Silva before Holder shot wide as 11 minutes of stoppage time were indicated.

It then became 10 against 10 as Da Silva was dismissed for a late tackle on Dudley, before another confrontation between both teams when a challenge left Alex Lee Green in need of treatment.

There was still time for another Fylde penalty appeal to be rejected, as Destin Vika believed he was bundled over by Dudley, before tempers then flared again as the Coasters’ cup run came to an end.

AFC Fylde: Clark, Hailwood, Oliviera (Lee Green 85), Meadowcroft, Coar, Palmer (Jackson 90), Da Silva, Holder, McKay (Vika 90), Frost (Cookson 61), Moore (Stewart 61). Subs not used: Dodgson, Banks.

Leeds United: Kenyon, Dudley, Bird, Whitehead (Brown 90), Hamilton (Billett 90), Howard, Vincent, Pickles, Boast (Morris 90), Lane (White 70), Render. Subs not used: Wood, Simo, Mills.