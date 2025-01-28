Southend United 2 AFC Fylde 0: Disappointing evening in Essex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Walker’s strike from distance moments before the break and Emeka Obi’s unfortunate own goal consigned Fylde to defeat in Essex on Tuesday night.

The Coasters were bidding to build on Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Wealdstone but it was the mid-table hosts who had the first opening, when James Golding headed well over from a corner.

From Fylde’s first corner by Nick Haughton, Danny Ormerod forced Shrimpers keeper Nathan Harness into a superb save.

Danny Ormerod with a header on goal for AFC Fylde at Southend United Photo: ROGER ROBINSON

Gus Scott-Morris sliced his effort wide for Southend, then Walker also failed to finish in a goalmouth scramble following a fine stretching save by Ben Winterbottom.

Walker made no mistake to open the scoring on 44 minutes, when he shrugged off the challenge of Ethan Mitchell just outside the centre-circle and drove to the edge of the area before firing low to Winterbottom’s right.

Early in the second 45, Haughton struck a 25-yard free-kick just over the bar following Harry Taylor’s late challenge on Tyler Roberts.

Walker appealed for a penalty when he went down just inside the area but the goalscorer was booked for simulation.

Fylde had the chance of an equaliser just past the hour, when substitute Gavin Massey’s excellent back-heel sent Joe Riley through on goal but he couldn’t beat Harness from close-range.

Southend’s lead was doubled on 66 minutes, when Obi headed Scott-Morris’ looping cross from the right past Winterbottom and into the top left corner of his own goal.

Kevin Maher’s side went close to a third when Scott-Morriss’ free-kick sailed just over, then substitute Keenan Appiah-Forson fired wide from just outside the area.

Massey almost halved the deficit entering the final 10 minutes but Harness palmed his curling effort away.

The only other opportunity also fell to Massey, a wayward effort as the game entered added-time, on a disappointing evening for Fylde.

It means the Coasters remain in the bottom three going into Saturday’s home clash with Oldham Athletic. They then visit FC Halifax Town next Tuesday.

Fylde: Winterbottom, Bardell (Hosannah 72), Obi, Stokes (Whelan 19), McFayden, Riley, Jolley, Mitchell (Hugill 72), Haughton, Roberts (O'Kane 84), Ormerod (Massey 52).