AFC Fylde 2, Wealdstone 0: ​Coasters joy in huge clash at bottom of table

​​It was a huge three points for AFC Fylde on Saturday afternoon as they ran out 2-0 winners against fellow strugglers Wealdstone.

A home debut goal for Ashley Boatswain and a Nick Haughton finish proved the difference as Fylde claimed a massive win on home soil.

It was a non-event in the first 45 as there was nothing to split the two sides.

Fylde had a half chance midway through the half as Tyler Roberts dragged an effort wide of the far post before Ben Winterbottom was forced into a save after Samuel Ashford got in behind the Fylde defence.

Ash Boatswain fires in his first goal for the Coasters. Picture: Steve Mclellan

The second half started to gain some more intensity as the away side pushed for an opener, with Ben Winterbottom called into action on a number of occasions.

Haughton saw his effort blocked just before the hour mark as Kevin Phillips’ began to grab a foothold in the game.

And just after the hour mark, Fylde did finally break the deadlock. Ethan Mitchell and Haughton linked up brilliantly down the left before the latter drilled the ball across the face of goal where striker Boatswain was on hand to tap home.

The goal came as a sucker punch for the visitors who had the better of the chances over the course of the afternoon, but one soon became two for Fylde as Haughton doubled the advantage.

Roberts did brilliantly down the left to use his body to get in between the ball and the defender before laying the ball off to Haughton, who worked the ball onto his left foot before slotting home to make it two.

Charlie Jolley went close to slamming home a third from range but it ended in victory for the Coasters who saw the game out professionally in the later stages.

Next up for the Coasters is a midweek trip to Southend before facing Oldham at home next weekend in a local clash at Mill Farm.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Hosannah (Bardelll 62′), Stokes, Obi, McFayden, Hugill (Riley 62′), Mitchell, Haughton (C) (Whelan 83′), Roberts, Ustabasi (Jolley 80′), Boatswain

Subs not used:, Massey, Ormerod, O’Kane,