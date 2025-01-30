Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin Phillips paid tribute to the AFC Fylde supporters who attended Tuesday’s National League loss at Southend United.

Ten fans made the 530-mile round trip to Roots Hall as Phillips’ players suffered a 2-0 defeat in midweek.

Their efforts were recognised with Southend providing a free pie and hot drink, followed by a standing ovation from the home supporters.

“They’re fantastic,” Fylde’s head coach told club media.

Keeper Ben Winterbottom with the AFC Fylde fans who travelled to Southend United on Tuesday Picture: Roger Robinson

“The supporters that travel all over the country, we’re really appreciative of them.

“We know it’s a very long way. Unfortunately we haven’t been able to give them something to go home with but we really appreciate it.

“I think you can see that from the players and staff who went over to clap them, so we wish them a safe journey back.”

Josh Walker’s first-half strike and Emeka Obi’s own goal made it six consecutive away defeats for the Coasters.

It also kept them third-bottom of the table, five points behind 18th-placed Aldershot Town.

“Southend are where they are because they’re a good side and they showed that,” Phillips conceded.

“They started the game very bright, on the front foot, lots of energy and caused us problems – and we struggled to cope with their shape at the beginning.

“We believe it (Walker’s goal) is a foul on Ethan (Mitchell), I’ve seen it back.

“The ref’s right there, he doesn’t give it; we have a moment where we let the player drive at us and we let him shoot.

“The second goal, we don’t stop the cross. The body position for the cross is not right and it’s an own goal.”