Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David Longwell has been named as the new assistant head coach at AFC Fylde.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longwell succeeds Wess Brown, who had recently left the club having taken on the role following Kevin Phillips’ arrival at Mill Farm last October.

The former Burnley academy manager will be on the touchline with Phillips when the Coasters play Wealdstone on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s brilliant to be here. I spoke to the manager and the chairman (David Haythornthwaite) and there is a really good feeling around the club.

AFC Fylde have named David Longwell as Kevin Phillips' new assistant Picture: AFC Fylde

“I know our current position in the league isn’t where we want to be but there are so many positives here.

“The infra-structure to what the guys are doing is brilliant and there’s a great vibe around the place.

“First and foremost, I’m here to support the manager and then the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I pride myself on working hard and helping every individual wherever I can and I’ll try my very best to improve the results as best as I can.”

Fylde have also confirmed the permanent signing of Wolves winger Tyler Roberts, who had initially joined them on loan in August.

The 21-year-old has agreed a deal until 2026, having made 16 appearances for the Coasters so far and scored two goals in the process.

Roberts said: “I’m really excited about the move. I’ve loved my time here so far and I’m excited to carry on.

“I feel like I’ve gained confidence and got better as the season’s gone on, so I’m really excited to kickstart my career now.”