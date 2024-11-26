AFC Fylde suffered defeat on the road in the National League as they lost to Hartlepool United at Victoria Park.

Goals from Tom Parkes and Gary Madine proved the difference on Tuesday as Coasters’ boss Kevin Phillips couldn’t get the result he wanted against his old side.

It was a tough defeat to take for the Coasters, who applied plenty of pressure.

Fylde had a really positive start, working a shooting opportunity within the opening minute as Nick Haughton’s effort was held by Brad Young in the Pools goal.

AFC Fylde lost at Hartlepool United on Tuesday Picture: AFC Fylde

Hartlepool had the ball in the net on 10 minutes as David Ferguson finished from the edge of the area – but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Fylde then launched a counter attack as Charlie Jolley’s strike was deflected wide for a corner.

They also saw a goal disallowed for offside after Jon Ustabasi clipped an effort over Young, followed by Haughton receiving a booking for simulation in the build up.

Hartlepool went close before the interval as Mani Dieseruvwe’s header fell onto the crossbar from close range as half-time arrived with the game goalless.

With an hour having elapsed, Haughton’s 30-yard free-kick went just wide before Owen Evans had a great chance, firing over after Gavin Massey had pulled the ball back.

Then, with 20 minutes to go, the home side found an opener as Parkes broke the deadlock with a free header from close range.

Fylde thought they had equalised when substitute Max Bardell found the bottom corner, only for it to be disallowed for a foul beforehand.

As the Coasters piled pressure on the home defence, Fylde keeper Ben Winterbottom made a huge reaction save to deny Madine at the other end.

Seconds later, however, Madine had his name on the scoresheet when he found the net after an effort from range had cannoned back off the woodwork.

Elsewhere, a new date has been confirmed for the Coasters’ postponed match against Ebbsfleet United.

The game at Mill Farm will now be played on Tuesday, December 10 (7.45pm), with tickets bought for the previous fixture valid for the new date.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Hosannah (Bardell 46), Whelan, Obi, Evans, Riley, O’Kane, Ustabasi, Haughton, Massey, Jolley (McFayden 68). Subs not used: Richardson, Gamble, Long, Zanzala, Morris.