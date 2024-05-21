Chris Beech to continue as AFC Fylde boss
The Coasters’ director of football stepped into the breach following Adam Murray’s departure with 15 games of the season gone.
Two wins and 10 defeats in that time left them firmly in the bottom four before Beech oversaw an initial upturn in form with seven points from the next nine on offer.
However, a seven-match winless run followed with the Coasters bottom of the table going into 2024.
From there, a stunning turnaround brought 36 points from their remaining 21 games; a return which saw Fylde finish in 18th despite losing three of the last four.
Chairman David Haythornthwaite said: “I’m delighted to give Chris this extended opportunity.
“We’re going to work closely together to ensure we begin to kick off up the league table when the season begins.”
Beech added: “I am delighted the deal is done and I can’t wait to dig in and get the season started.”
Preparations for the new season continue with the confirmation of a second pre-season game against EFL opposition.
Following on from the previously announced match with Blackpool at Mill Farm on July 12, the Coasters head to Barrow AFC later that month.
They face a Barrow team which finished eighth in League Two this season on July 30 (7.45pm).
Further information on the game – as well as other pre-season games – will be announced in due course.