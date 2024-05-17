Blackpool's pre-season schedule has been mapped out

Blackpool have mapped out their initial pre-season plans as part of their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

A big summer awaits Neil Critchley’s side as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs during their first year back in League One.

The players will return to Squires Gate on Thursday June 27 for a fortnight of testing and training to get them up to speed with the initial agenda. After spending time in Cork last year, the team will head to Andalusia in Southern Spain for their pre-season training camp this time around- with further details concerning this still to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first game of the summer for the Seasiders’ senior squad comes away to National League outfit AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on Friday July 12 (K.O. 7pm). Meanwhile a match against Championship side Sunderland at Bloomfield Road has been scheduled for July 27 (K.O. 3pm).

A Blackpool XI will also be in action against AFC Blackpool on July 6 (K.O. 3pm), while any further outings are still to be announced, alongside admission details for the confirmed fixtures.

For the past four years, the Seasiders have headed to Haig Avenue for a pre-season clash with Southport, but the Gazette understands this won’t form part of this summer’s agenda.

Alongside their game against the National League North club, the preparations for the 2023/24 campaign also included fixtures away to Barrow and Morecambe, as well as a home match against Hibernian. The club also took on Plymouth Argyle, a Wolves XI and Tranmere Rovers behind closed doors.

Confirmed games:

-AFC Blackpool V Blackpool XI (July 6, K.O. 3pm).

-AFC Fylde V Blackpool (July 12, K.O. 7pm).