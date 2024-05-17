Blackpool confirm pre-season plans- including first set of games and training camp location
A big summer awaits Neil Critchley’s side as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs during their first year back in League One.
The players will return to Squires Gate on Thursday June 27 for a fortnight of testing and training to get them up to speed with the initial agenda. After spending time in Cork last year, the team will head to Andalusia in Southern Spain for their pre-season training camp this time around- with further details concerning this still to be announced.
The first game of the summer for the Seasiders’ senior squad comes away to National League outfit AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on Friday July 12 (K.O. 7pm). Meanwhile a match against Championship side Sunderland at Bloomfield Road has been scheduled for July 27 (K.O. 3pm).
A Blackpool XI will also be in action against AFC Blackpool on July 6 (K.O. 3pm), while any further outings are still to be announced, alongside admission details for the confirmed fixtures.
For the past four years, the Seasiders have headed to Haig Avenue for a pre-season clash with Southport, but the Gazette understands this won’t form part of this summer’s agenda.
Alongside their game against the National League North club, the preparations for the 2023/24 campaign also included fixtures away to Barrow and Morecambe, as well as a home match against Hibernian. The club also took on Plymouth Argyle, a Wolves XI and Tranmere Rovers behind closed doors.
