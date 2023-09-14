Wycombe Wanderers v Blackpool injury news as 6 ruled out and 3 doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Wycombe Wanderers v Blackpool in the EFL League One clash at Adams Park.

Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers meet at Adams Park as their League One season resumes following a brief interval because of the international break.

Both teams had their matches postponed because of a series of international call-ups and that allowed players currently dealing with injuries time to recover.

In some cases, injuries picked up before the break meant that they had been ruled out of international duty which is a blow to some who take great pride in representing their country.

Let’s take a look at Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers’ injury and team news ahead of their match on Saturday, as the Tangerines make the trip down to Buckinghamshire.

Blackpool team news

Striker Shayne Lavery was forced to miss three games, and international duty with Northern Ireland after suffering a hamstring injury against Lincoln City last month.

He was withdrawn with the team losing and Neil Critchley revealed that because he was brought off he should have avoided a long-term injury. It's not a 'long-term one' and Critchley's last update was that it would be a 'couple of weeks' at most, and so he may be a doubt for this weekend but there's a possibility he does make the match-day squad.

Kyle Joseph's absence is confirmed because he's recovering from a hamstring injury which is more long-term than Lavery's. He was ruled out for 'months' rather than weeks and that's a major frustration given the efforts made to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Blackpool were involved in EFL trophy action on September 5 against Barrow, and we could see Karamoko Dembele given his first league start. Summer recruit Kylian Kouassi was on the score sheet in that win at Holker Street and may have played his way into a start.

Lastly Jordan Gabriel is another that is likely to be out of action as he still recovers from an injury sustained from last season. The 24-year-old is said to be ruled out for a 'little bit longer' but his return will be a welcomed one when he is available.

Wycombe Wanderers team news

Wycombe had a few nocks and niggles in their win over Northampton Town before the international break. Richard Keogh was sent off with an apparent shoulder injury despite his desire to remain on the pitch, meanwhile Garath McCleary was also taken off. Both players have had over a week to recover but will be doubtful until Matt Bloomfield rules them out.

Wycombe are set to be without several players however through various injuries. Jack Grimmer, Joe Jacobson, Ryan Tafazolli and Dale Taylor are all unlikely to play at the weekend. Grimmer was stretchered off against Burton Albion last month and he is out for an unspecified period which is a major blow given he has captained the team on four occasions this season.

Ryan Tafazolli has been contending with a hamstring injury that he sustained against Leyton Orient in the middle of the month. The 31-year-old was substituted off and with Keogh potentially missing then they are potentially short on centre-back options.

