Neil Critchley says Blackpool will only be without Shayne Lavery for a couple of weeks.

The striker was forced off with a hamstring injury during the first half of the Seasiders’ 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium.

Critchley believes the decisiveness over the substitution prevented Lavery from sustaining a longer-term problem.

"He’ll miss this weekend,” he said.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shayne Lavery (Photographer David Horton/CameraSport)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’ll miss international duty as well, but he’s okay- it’s not a long-term one.

"Bringing him off, which is something we didn’t want to do at that stage of the game, might’ve saved from being out for longer.

"We’re expecting it to be a couple of weeks at the most.

"If you look right across football, hamstring injuries are becoming such a common occurrence now.

"You speak to the physios and the doctors, and they’re saying the exact same thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the last two years, the request for scans for hamstring injuries have gone through the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s becoming such a common theme because of the extra workload and the amount of games put on the players.

"It’s not something just about Blackpool, it’s right across the board.”

Alongside Lavery, the Seasiders are only without two additional players through injury ahead of this weekend’s game against Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s only Jordan Gabriel and Kyle (Joseph)- that’s it,” Critchley added.

"If you look across the squad and the injuries we have at the moment, it’s minimal.