Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley outlines the Seasiders deadline day plans and discusses Tom Trybull's departure
The summer window comes to a close at 11pm this evening.
Critchley states the Seasiders will act quickly if the right deal becomes available to them.
"We were busy last night and we’ve already had a few phone calls this morning,” he said.
"I wouldn’t say anything is imminent, but it has to be because there’s God knows how many hours to go.
"Something could happen coming in and something could happen going out.
"My focus is on training and preparing the team for tomorrow, but something could change this afternoon or this evening so we have to be ready for that.
"It all depends on who’s available, who is willing to do deals, who is willing to sell, who is willing to loan.
"We just want to bring players who we think would be good for this club and improve us.
"Ideally we will try do permanent deals, but if it’s a loan player we hope they can come in and make a contribution to the team.
"We want to improve as much as possible and today’s the last day so we will be working tirelessly to try and do that.
"It’s quite exciting, it can be frustrating but hopefully come 11pm we will be in a good place until January.
"We have a way of working. We want to bring players here who will make the team better, and have the potential to improve.
"If they come and play well they can take us on a journey and become assets.
"If that’s a deal that could happen then it’s definitely something we’d be looking to do.”
On Thursday evening, Tom Trybull departed Bloomfield Road after his contract was mutually terminated.
"Tom has been brilliant since day one of pre-season- he’s been great to work with,” Critchley added.
"He knew my thoughts. He’s been very professional about the situation.
"The agreement is the right thing for both parties.
"I wish Tom all the best and I hope he goes on to do well.”