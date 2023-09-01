Blackpool have already done plenty of business throughout the summer, but will still be looking to strengthen their squad further.

In the last week, the Seasiders have recruited Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele on loan from Huddersfield Town and Brest respectively, while Kylian Kouassi has joined the club following the expiration of his contract with Sutton United.

As well as more potential incomings, players could also depart Bloomfield Road before tonight’s deadline, with Tom Trybull already departing following the mutual termination of his contract.

Albie Morgan is among those to join the Seasiders during the summer (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

Here is the Tangerines’ business done so far this summer:

Incomings: Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town, free transfer), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Stoke City, free transfer), Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free transfer), Kylian Kouassi (Sutton United, free transfer), Mackenzie Chapman (Bolton, free transfer), Kyle Joseph (Swansea City, undisclosed fee), Ollie Norburn (Peterborough, undisclosed fee), Richard O’Donnell (Rochdale, free transfer), Jensen Weir (Brighton & Hove Albion, season-long loan), Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town, season-long loan), Karamoko Dembele (State Brestois, season-long loan).

Outgoings: Jerry Yates (Swansea City, £2.5million), Curtis Nelson (Derby, free transfer), Jordan Thorniley (Oxford United, free transfer), Luke Garbutt (Salford, free transfer), Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City, free transfer), Chris Maxwell (Huddersfield Town, free transfer), Stuart Moore (Morecambe, free transfer), Reece James (Sheffield Wednesday, undisclosed fee), Kevin Stewart (released), Gary Madine (released), Liam Bridcutt (released), State Brestois (released), Tom Trybull (released).

Where do the Seasiders still need to recruit: