Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley hopes to see more consistency from Dominic Thompson following Wolves game
The 23-year-old, who made the move to Bloomfield Road from Brentford last summer, started at left wing-back the Seasiders’ 5-0 EFL Cup defeat to Wolves, and had some bright moments during the game at Molineux.
Critchley states if Thompson can improve in certain areas, then he can be a strong option for the Tangerines.
"It was nice for Dom to play and to get minutes under his belt,” he said.
"I felt he did better tonight.
"He knows my thoughts because I’ve spoken to him about it.
"He showed in moments what quality he’s got- if he can produce that on a more consistent basis and improve certain areas of his game then there’s no doubt he could be a good player.”
Blackpool return to League One action on Saturday afternoon, as they welcome Wigan Athletic to Bloomfield Road (K.O. 3pm).