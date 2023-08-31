News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley hopes to see more consistency from Dominic Thompson following Wolves game

Blackpool FC head coach Neil Critchley wants to see Dominic Thompson produce his best football on a more consistent basis.
By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

The 23-year-old, who made the move to Bloomfield Road from Brentford last summer, started at left wing-back the Seasiders’ 5-0 EFL Cup defeat to Wolves, and had some bright moments during the game at Molineux.

Critchley states if Thompson can improve in certain areas, then he can be a strong option for the Tangerines.

"It was nice for Dom to play and to get minutes under his belt,” he said.

Dominic Thompson (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)Dominic Thompson (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
"I felt he did better tonight.

"He knows my thoughts because I’ve spoken to him about it.

"He showed in moments what quality he’s got- if he can produce that on a more consistent basis and improve certain areas of his game then there’s no doubt he could be a good player.”

Blackpool return to League One action on Saturday afternoon, as they welcome Wigan Athletic to Bloomfield Road (K.O. 3pm).

