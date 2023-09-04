News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC injury update: Who can we expect back following the international break?

Blackpool have a number of players missing through injury.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST

Shayne Lavery went off with a hamstring problem in last week’s defeat to Lincoln City, while Kyle Joseph and Jordan Gabriel are also currently sidelined.

Neil Critchley is hopeful of the Northern Ireland striker returning after the international break, but states it’ll be a longer wait for the other two.

“Shayne should be back,” he said.

Shayne Lavery has missed the last two games through injury (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)Shayne Lavery has missed the last two games through injury (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)
Shayne Lavery has missed the last two games through injury (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)
“It’s not a long-term one, it’ll probably only keep him out for a couple of weeks.

“Kyle (Joseph) will be a little bit longer, Jordan Gabriel will be a little bit longer.

“They’re the only injuries we’ve got- we haven’t got many.

“Kyle was really unfortunate.

“He was our major signing, it was a fee that we paid for him. I’m not sure many other League One teams have paid what we have done in this window, so we’ve shown ambition.

“When we get those players back fit then I think we can be a real handful in this league.”

