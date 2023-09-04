Blackpool have a number of players missing through injury.

Shayne Lavery went off with a hamstring problem in last week’s defeat to Lincoln City, while Kyle Joseph and Jordan Gabriel are also currently sidelined.

Neil Critchley is hopeful of the Northern Ireland striker returning after the international break, but states it’ll be a longer wait for the other two.

“Shayne should be back,” he said.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shayne Lavery has missed the last two games through injury (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not a long-term one, it’ll probably only keep him out for a couple of weeks.

“Kyle (Joseph) will be a little bit longer, Jordan Gabriel will be a little bit longer.

“They’re the only injuries we’ve got- we haven’t got many.

“Kyle was really unfortunate.

“He was our major signing, it was a fee that we paid for him. I’m not sure many other League One teams have paid what we have done in this window, so we’ve shown ambition.