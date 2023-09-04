Neil Critchley says he’s already learnt a lot from Jordan Rhodes since the striker made the move to Blackpool.

The 33-year-old is at Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

On his home debut, Rhodes opened the scoring after only four minutes in the 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

“That’s just Jordan,” Critchley said.

“He’s a terrific guy. You wouldn’t think that he’s had the career he’s had with the way he behaves. He’s so down to earth and humble.

“He loves finding the back of the net and I’ve really enjoyed working with him.

“We did some work in the afternoon before we played Wolves and you could see his quality in front of goal.

“He just has that habit of guiding the ball and deflecting it into the net.

Jordan Rhodes marked his home debut for Blackpool with a goal (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

“I’m learning from him, and I hope our strikers do too.

“He probably could’ve had one or two more against Wigan.

“Him, Jake Beesley and CJ (Hamilton) were a real handful.”

Critchley believes Rhodes is having a positive impact on his strike partner Beesley- who is still finding his feet following a disrupted first year with the Seasiders.

“Jake showed good signs at Wolves, challenging and competing better,” he added.

“He came to us, and we knew he was a late developer.

“He’s a young 26/27-year-old. He had a horrible time with injuries last year- he missed the whole season practically, so we know he’s going to take time to find his rhythm again, and we have to show a little bit of patience.

“In this world where everything is instant, that’s a challenge, but it’s something we’re all up for and I know Bees will get better with games and training.

“He’s starting to show that.

“Jordan helps him I think, they feed off each other- I’m delighted with both.”

Blackpool are in EFL Trophy action on Tuesday night, as they travel to Holker Street to take on Barrow.