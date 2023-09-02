Blackpool FC- WATCH: Jubilant scenes at Bloomfield Road as Seasiders claim late winner against Wigan Athletic
Blackpool snatched a late winner to claim a 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders had led for the majority of the game following a goal from Jordan Rhodes in the opening stages, but were pegged back by a Josh Magennis equaliser in the closing stages of the game.
Well into stoppage time, Kenny Dougall was in the right place at the right time to give Neil Critchley’s side their first league win since the opening day.
Watch the full time scenes HERE.